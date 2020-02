K-Pop Star 5 winner CHAI has released an MV teaser for her upcoming single "Gimme That" featuring SAAY and produced by Colde and Stally.

The song definitely has a unique feel to it but stays true to R&B roots. The MV itself definitely leaves viewers curious for more through its unique cinematography and color grading.

The single will be released on February 28 KST. Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for more updates on the song's official release.