Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Pentagon reveal concept trailer for 'Universe: The Black Hall'

Pentagon have revealed the concept trailer for 'Universe: The Black Hall'.

In the trailer, Hui folds an airplane that ends up tainted with something mysterious. 'Universe: The Black Hall' is Pentagon's very first full-length album, and the group have been teasing a dark, aggressive concept.

'Universe: The Black Hall' is set for release on February 12. What do you think of the concept trailer?

