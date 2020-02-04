Pentagon reveal concept trailer for 'Universe: The Black Hall'

Pentagon have revealed the concept trailer for 'Universe: The Black Hall'.
In the trailer, Hui folds an airplane that ends up tainted with something mysterious. 'Universe: The Black Hall' is Pentagon's very first full-length album, and the group have been teasing a dark, aggressive concept.
'Universe: The Black Hall' is set for release on February 12. What do you think of the concept trailer?
