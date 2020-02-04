17

Eric Nam talks about what happened between him and MAMAMOO's Solar after their on-screen relationship on 'We Got Married'

Eric Nam revealed the reason why he doesn't talk about MAMAMOO's Solar, his former on-screen wife on the variety marriage show 'We Got Married' in a recent podcast episode.

A clip from the podcast was posted on DIVE Studio's official Youtube channel. The two were paired together for the show's fourth season back in 2016 and were "married" from April to November. Eric stated that he was stressed because he and Solar got a lot of hate and was "always cautious" due to the sensitivity of the topic. He also appeared stressed, stating that he avoided the topic because he still gets unpleasant messages from people regarding his pairing.

However, Eric reiterated that both he and Solar are on good terms! We hope the two can be friends in the future. 

4 9,910 Share 81% Upvoted

Cool that he is honest and he told that people are overreacting. Mostly because audience of "We got married" are 13-18 teenagers but... still a lot of those kids are ok and they're not badmouthing one or another idol. On the other side there will be a lot of those jealous ones who say: "he's mine/she's mine".

I'm glad he was able to open up and say what he wanted to say on that matter. It was very obvious he was hesitant to talk about it, you can tell he was carefully choosing his words and was fidgeting the entire time. As entertaining as WGM was as a show, I'm glad it ended. Fans of the celebrities get so absorbed in to the pairings that they don't realize most of the affection was played up on the show for view and entertainment. Most couples go their separate ways as soon as the show is over. But some fans just refuse to see it any other way, and its always 2 extremes: fans who think the pair are in love and ship them obsessively and fans who get angry at the pair for being a couple (even though its not real). So I can see why Eric and Solar did everything to avoid each other and keep contact to a minimum.

I remember a few years ago, when Eric as asked about them and he briefly talked about how he and Solar hadn't really been in contact since she changed her number not long after the show. It was probably in an attempt to deter rumors and speculations. But then fans started to spin that as Solar was being rude to him, intentionally changed her number to prevent him from contacting her, thus breaking his heart. Which obviously wasn't the case, she likely changed her number because Saesangs got a hold of it and didn't tell him probably because they weren't in close contact. But he did mention on a different radio show a few months ago that they do keep in contact now and are on friendly terms.

Hopefully people will back off on these two and just let them be normal friends. Their time on the show has long ended so hopefully people will stop bringing it up.

