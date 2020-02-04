Eric Nam talks about what happened between him and MAMAMOO's Solar after their on-screen relationship on 'We Got Married'

Eric Nam revealed the reason why he doesn't talk about MAMAMOO's Solar, his former on-screen wife on the variety marriage show 'We Got Married' in a recent podcast episode.

A clip from the podcast was posted on DIVE Studio's official Youtube channel. The two were paired together for the show's fourth season back in 2016 and were "married" from April to November. Eric stated that he was stressed because he and Solar got a lot of hate and was "always cautious" due to the sensitivity of the topic. He also appeared stressed, stating that he avoided the topic because he still gets unpleasant messages from people regarding his pairing.

However, Eric reiterated that both he and Solar are on good terms! We hope the two can be friends in the future.