Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TREASURE rolls out fourth batch of profile pics for Yoshi, Junkyu, Jihoon, and Hyunsuk

YG Entertainment's upcoming new boy group TREASURE (formerly TREASURE13) has released their fourth batch of profile teasers.

Titled 'TREASURE Editorial vol.4', TREASURE's new set of profile images show each of the members against an everyday street background. First up among the TREASURE members are Junkyu, Yoshi, Jihoon, and Hyunsuk, with more of the members' profile photos coming up later at 12 AM KST.

Look forward to TREASURE's long-awaited debut, happening some time in 2020!

