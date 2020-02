BTS has revealed the official tracklist for 'Map of the Soul: 7'!

On February 17 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment shared the tracklist through BTS's official social media channels. The album includes 20 songs in total, including some previously released tracks, title track "On," and a bonus version of "On" featuring Australian recording artist Sia.

Meanwhile, 'Map of the Soul: 7' is set for release on February 21.

Check out the tracklist below!