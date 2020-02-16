VICTON to make 7-member comeback next month with 6th mini album 'Continuous'

VICTON is gearing up for a March comeback!

On February 17 at midnight KST, their agency revealed a 'coming soon' teaser announcing that the group would be returning through their sixth mini album 'Continuous' on March 9. This will be their first comeback since the return of leader Seungwoo, who had been promoting as the leader of 'Produce X 101' project group X1.

Meanwhile, VICTON received their first music show win during their last comeback, when they promoted their 2019 single "Nostalgic Night."

Check out their comeback teaser below!