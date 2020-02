BTS has wished director Bong Joon Ho a hearty congratulations for 'Parasite's monumental wins at the Oscars.

The supergroup posted a congratulatory tweet on February 10th which also gave a shout out to actor Choi Woo Shik, who is close friends with V, which reads:

"Director Bong Joon Ho we really really really really really really wish you congratulations #WeSawYouCryWooshik"





Congratulations again to the cast and crew of 'Parasite' for their outstanding work.