'Parasite' has made history.

It took home 'Best Picture' at the '92nd Academy Awards', making it the first non-English movie to win the feat. This is the 4th award that 'Parasite' is taking home tonight, along with 'Directing', 'International Feature Film', and 'Original Screenplay'.

Congratulations to Bong Joon Ho, Kwak Sin Ae, Han Jin Won, as well as the entire cast!