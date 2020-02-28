BTS fans react negatively to 'Map of the Soul' world tour schedule changes

BTS fans are reacting negatively to schedule changes for their 'Map of the Soul' world tour.



On February 28, Big Hit Entertainment announced the cancellation of BTS's 'Map of the Soul' tour concerts in Seoul scheduled for April 11, 12, 18, and 19 due to the spread of the coronavirus. The label stated, "We are hoping that the situation will improve, but considering the safety and welfare of not only 20,000 audience members but also the artists and more... we have inevitably come to the conclusion to announce the cancellation of the shows approximately a month in advance."



Korean ARMY expressed that they understood the cancellations as cases of the coronavirus are currently on the rise. However, some fans are now taking issue with the fact that BTS have added a concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, California on May 5.



One fan upset with the schedule changes commented, "I can understand the cancellation now that the situation is like this, but do only Koreans get the coronavirus? What's up with the addition of the Rose Bowl Stadium? If you canceled the Korean concert in mid-April, shouldn't you cancel the concerts in late April and May? I can't believe they added another concert."



Other fans commented, "The Rose Bowl in May is safe, and Jamsil in April is not safe? Don't you know how widespread the coronavirus is all over the world right now," "I understand. It's not that I don't understand, but if they're worried about health, shouldn't they cancel the entire tour? They only canceled the Korean tour and added a nearby location at the Rose Bowl? Will the coronavirus die from April to May," and more.





What are your thoughts on the issue?



