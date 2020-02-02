2PM's Wooyoung speaks on early military discharge due to coronavirus

2PM's Wooyoung spoke up about his early military discharge in the midst of the coronavirus emergency.



As previously reported, the 2PM member was discharged a few days earlier than his scheduled date due to a coronavirus outbreak among soldiers within Seoul's military base, and on February 28, Wooyoung held a discharge party with fans on Naver's V Live.



He expressed, "Everyone, Wooyoung has finally received his discharge notice on February 28, 2020. I'm both regretful and happy. I want to smile as I greet you, but I worry that I'll make it seem like I have a light heart. We're currently fighting the coronavirus. Because of this situation, the ministry ordered me to leave, and I've been discharged after I returned to society."



Wooyoung continued, "It's a shame I couldn't see my fellow soldiers who served in the military with me. I hate the coronavirus. Because of the coronavirus, everyone's very depressed and down, but I hope we all gain strength together and get through it."



Stay tuned for updates on Wooyoung and 2PM.