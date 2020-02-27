23

9

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS cancel their 4-day 'Map of the Soul' tour concert in Seoul

AKP STAFF

On February 28, Big Hit Entertainment notified fans via BTS's official fan club portal 'Weverse' that the group's 4-day 'Map of the Soul' tour concert in Seoul has been cancelled. 

Big Hit announced, "BTS's 'Map of the Soul Tour - Seoul', originally scheduled to take place on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Olympic Stadium, has been cancelled. Due to the the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19), it is currently unpredictable how far the virus will have spread by April; furthermore, securing concert staff, equipment, and even mobility is uncertain."

The label continued, "We are hoping that the situation will improve, but considering the safety and welfare of not only 20,000 audience members but also the artists and more, as well as the potential damages which could be caused by the abrupt cancellation of the event closer to the date such as overseas travel, business expenses, etc, we have inevitably come to the conclusion to announce the cancellation of the shows approximately a month in advance."

All ticket holders will receive a full refund for their purchases. 

  1. BTS
11 8,490 Share 72% Upvoted

5

Limerence670 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

A major US outbreak is imminent, so don't be surprised if they cancel the tour altogether in the days ahead.

Share

1

9AF1,170 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Sad, but necessary! :/

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS drop official 'ON' MV!
12 hours ago   113   26,772
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs
10 hours ago   3   8,628

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND