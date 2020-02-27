BTS cancel their 4-day 'Map of the Soul' tour concert in Seoul

On February 28, Big Hit Entertainment notified fans via BTS's official fan club portal 'Weverse' that the group's 4-day 'Map of the Soul' tour concert in Seoul has been cancelled.

Big Hit announced, "BTS's 'Map of the Soul Tour - Seoul', originally scheduled to take place on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at Olympic Stadium, has been cancelled. Due to the the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19), it is currently unpredictable how far the virus will have spread by April; furthermore, securing concert staff, equipment, and even mobility is uncertain."

The label continued, "We are hoping that the situation will improve, but considering the safety and welfare of not only 20,000 audience members but also the artists and more, as well as the potential damages which could be caused by the abrupt cancellation of the event closer to the date such as overseas travel, business expenses, etc, we have inevitably come to the conclusion to announce the cancellation of the shows approximately a month in advance."



All ticket holders will receive a full refund for their purchases.