Staff of popular singer reportedly tested for coronavirus

A staff member of an anonymous singer has reportedly underwent tests for the coronavirus.



According to reports on February 28, the staff member in question is suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. The staff member is said to have traveled overseas with the popular singer for a photo shoot and has been experiencing symptoms ever since his trip abroad. It's currently unknown whether the staff member unintentionally spread the virus to others, but he's currently awaiting results after taking the test on the 27th.



It's said the staff member took the same flight as the singer and visited the management label after arriving in South Korea. An insider stated, "The artist and other staff members around the artist are currently self-isolating in their homes."



Stay tuned for updates.