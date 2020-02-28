12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is prettier than flowers in a new update

One of BLACKPINK Jisoo's recent Instagram updates has netizens obsessed with her visuals.

꽃이 한가득💐

The popular star posted a gorgeous picture of her in a white feather fringe outfit amongst flowers and plants. It's clear to say that she's the true flower blossoming in this picture as netizens rave over her beauty stating: 

"Honestly I think Jisoo is the prettiest of all idols."

"Elegant. She's elegant."

"Jisoo is the best."

"She's prettier than the flowers."

What do you think of Jisoo's look? 

jhopes-shadow
Jisoo has always been prettier than flowers. No flower can overSHADOW her beauty!

