BLACKPINK's Jisoo is prettier than flowers in a new update

One of BLACKPINK Jisoo's recent Instagram updates has netizens obsessed with her visuals.
The popular star posted a gorgeous picture of her in a white feather fringe outfit amongst flowers and plants. It's clear to say that she's the true flower blossoming in this picture as netizens rave over her beauty stating:
"Honestly I think Jisoo is the prettiest of all idols."
"Elegant. She's elegant."
"Jisoo is the best."
"She's prettier than the flowers."
What do you think of Jisoo's look?
