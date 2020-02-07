Actor Park Seo Joon transforms into a clown

Actor Park Seo Joon transformed into a clown.

He uploaded a picture to his personal Instagram on February 7th showing himself sporting facepaint that made him look similar to Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Joker.

It seems as though the transformation is connected to the actor's recent performance in his drama 'Itaewon Class'. The caption reads: "A picture to encourage you to watch the show. We ended really late that day so I went home like this and Simba didn't recognize me and started growling."

Fans have been commenting, stating:

"I almost didn't recognize you."

"Even the makeup can't hide your handsomeness."

"Love this look!"

What do you think of Park Seo Joon's transformation?