A Korean Youtuber stuns viewers with her ongoing transformation after she started dieting

Popular Korean Youtuber Yang Soo Bin is impressing viewers with her impressive ongoing transformation through diet and exercise.

Boasting a following of 2.5 million subscribers, Yang Soo Bin has been showing fans a glimpse at her journey to better health since August of 2019.

Since then, she's updated fans with information about her diet and exercise. She has lost a whopping 35 kilograms (77 pounds) from 131 kilograms (288 pounds) in 6 months and she's still going strong!

Instead of starving herself, Yang Soo Bin has been maintaining a healthy diet and consistently exercising. Her efforts have led to an impressive transformation.