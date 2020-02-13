Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for February 2 to February 8

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from February 2 to February 8 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 50,370,556 Points

2. Changmo - "METEOR" - 34,093,173 Points

3. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 29,752,982 Points

4. IU - "Blueming" - 25,575,059 Points

5. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 25189,594 Points

6. Noel - "Late Night" - 22,589,289 Points

7. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 20,566,584 Points

8. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 20,344,429 Points

9. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 18,692,697 Points

10. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 18,245,745 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. GFriend - '回_LABYRINTH'

2. LOONA - '[#]'

3. iKON - 'i DECIDE'

4. EVERGLOW - 'reminiscence'



5. SF9 - 'FIRST COLLECTION'



6. TWICE - 'Feel Special'



7. TWICE - 'SIGNAL'



8. hyukoh - 'Through Love'



9. VERIVERY - 'FACE ME'



10. Golden Child - 'Without You'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"



7. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Changmo - "METEOR"

10. Paul Kim - "Farewell"



Source: Gaon

