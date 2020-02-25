7

3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

A guest on 'Ask Me Anything' shocks hosts and viewers with the story of his wife's infidelity

A guest on talk show 'Ask Me Anything' shocked hosts Lee Soo Geun and Seo Jang Hoon with the story of his wife's affair. 

The February 24th broadcast of the show told the story of a man who was suffering from the aftermath of his wife's infidelity. The guest's wife abandoned her husband and child after cheating. The more shocking fact that alarmed the hosts was that the person she cheated with was none other than the man's best friend, who has three children of his own. 

The guest is currently raising the child by himself and brought his child to the broadcast. The hosts were so shocked by the story that they were at a loss for words. Lee Soo Geun then gave strong advice telling the guest to cut off all contact. 

Check out a clip from the show below.

  1. Lee Soo Geun
  2. Seo Jang Hoon
5

stan-sm-groups67 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

That's actually really sad. The fact that he's raising the kid himself, and that his wife was cheating on him with his best friend.

-16

kpoptastique98 pts 47 minutes ago 10
47 minutes ago

Well. We all know what this means. Someone doesn't eat p*ssy lmfao

If he was eating that right we wouldn't be seeing this would we? Nope

