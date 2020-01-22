7

YG Entertainment shuts down rumors of G-Dragon's concert tour in China

YG Entertainment has shut down rumors of G-Dragon's concert tour in China.

On January 22, YG Entertainment warned fans of scams about a concert by the Big Bang member in China, stating, "The information about the tour in China that is being promoted is completely untrue. All official concert and tour information is only available on YG Entertainment's official website. We ask fans to be wary of any concert that isn't listed on YG's official website."

The label also stated that some Chinese ticket reservation sites and personal messages on WeChat have posted notices about G-Dragon touring in China, and they've even opened reservations and a pre-sale for tickets. 

As previously reported, G-Dragon was officially discharged from the military in October of 2019. Big Bang will also be performing at the 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' on April 12 and 19 KST.

Until it's actually announced with true statement coming from the source, it's fake. No shit. GD still has it to make unreal headlines of having a concert tour, even after coming out from the military. Coachella was announced none other by him (and other BB members). When it is announced by them or their agency, it's true. I'm still waiting for a GD and/or BB global tour so I'm hoping that'll be in the works soon enough. Unfortunately, I don't think I can wait another year for BB to tour knowing they are out of the military.

