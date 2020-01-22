MAMAMOO's label updates fans on legal action against malicious commenters

MAMAMOO's label RBW Entertainment updated fans on their legal action against malicious commenters.



On January 22, RBW Entertainment updated fans on their ongoing plan to take legal action against the girl group's malicious commenters. The label stated, "We announced on January 16 that we would be responding with strong legal action and no settlements to defamation of character against our label artists along with written posts, the spread of those posts, and the actual offenders."



The label continued, "After our notice, we've received evidence through your information and overall monitoring," adding that they've gotten their hands on the identity of some offenders. RBW Entertainment also stated an official police investigation has been launched, and the label promised to to file criminal and civil suits.



Stay tuned for updates.

