Super Junior reveal shadowy teaser images for 'Timeless'

Super Junior have revealed shadowy teaser images for their upcoming album 'Timeless'.



After a dapper concept in suits, the Super Junior members are looking chic and mysterious in the 'shadow' version of their teaser images for their 9th repackaged album 'Timeless'. The posts below also mention their title track "2YA2YAO", which was composed by Block B's Zico.



Super Junior's 'Timeless' drops on January 28 KST! Stay tuned for updates.



