Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior reveal shadowy teaser images for 'Timeless'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior have revealed shadowy teaser images for their upcoming album 'Timeless'.

After a dapper concept in suits, the Super Junior members are looking chic and mysterious in the 'shadow' version of their teaser images for their 9th repackaged album 'Timeless'. The posts below also mention their title track "2YA2YAO", which was composed by Block B's Zico.

Super Junior's 'Timeless' drops on January 28 KST! Stay tuned for updates. 

just-another-day 60 minutes ago
60 minutes ago

Well...those are some very nice photos. I also have to say, I love Siwon with the scruffy beard. Always have.😍

ManupecksSONE 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Bearded Siwon is everything

