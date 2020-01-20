Stray Kids unveil a performance teaser full of anger + rebellion for 'Double Knot' English ver.

Stray Kids will be giving a shoutout to all of the stray kids, everywhere, all around the world in their rebellious, English version release of "Double Knot"!

In the dark, anger-filled performance teaser above, Stray Kids compress their rebellions against the world into their powerful dance moves while a regal, historical Joseon-era building stands proud in the background. The teaser has yet to give away any snippets of Stray Kids's English lyrics, however, raising fans' anticipation even more.

Stray Kids will be releasing their special English single album 'Step Out Of Clé' this January 24 at 12 AM EST, containing the English versions of "Double Knot" as well as "Levanter".