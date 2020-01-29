6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Taeyeon & NCT Dream postpone their Singapore concerts in light of Coronavirus threats

On January 30, the production company in charge of Taeyeon and NCT Dream's upcoming overseas concerts in Singapore delivered news of both shows' postponements, in light of ongoing Coronavirus threats. 

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon was scheduled to perform in Singapore on February 1, for her solo concert 'The Unseen'. NCT Dream were scheduled to perform in Singapore on February 15 for their 'The Dream Show' Asia tour. Both shows have now been postponed, and all fans will be receiving a refund for their tickets. 

Many fans thanked the production company for postponing the concerts and providing fans with refunds, commenting that the health of the fans as well as the artists was the most important. 

good i dont want the dreamies catching any viruses

