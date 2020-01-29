4

Posted by beansss

OnlyOneOf release new single 'dOra maar' + launch a lyric writing contest with a prize of $100,000

Rookie boy group OnlyOneOf has released their newest single album 'unknown art pop 2.1', as well as their title track "dOra maar"!

OnlyOneOf's "dOra maar" continues the rookie boy group's debut story which began with the release of their 1st mini album, 'dot point jump'. Alongside the single's release on January 30, OnlyOneOf have announced the launch of a lyric writing contest, involving a $100,000 cash prize!

Any participants worldwide can enter for a chance to win, by composing their very own, English lyrics to OnlyOneOf's "dOra maar". For more information, check out the official announcement post below. 

crystalwildfire
37 minutes ago

Well if they want me to sing the lyrics .. I'm out 😆

