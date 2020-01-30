Jung Hae In named new endorsement model for 'Puradak Chicken'

Actor Jung Hae In has been named the newest endorsement model for fried chicken franchise, 'Puradak Chicken'!

A representative from 'Puradak' revealed, "We chose Jung Hae In as our endorsement model as we felt that his elegant, upright image and positive influence matched well with our brand's direction."

Jung Hae In will be starring in various 'Puradak Chicken' CFs both on TV and online, starting next month. Meanwhile, the actor will be greeting viewers on the small-screen soon through tvN's 'Half of Half', airing this March.

