11 Reasons Why Chen would make the best father and husband

EXO’s Chen recently surprised fans with a special announcement: he will be marrying his girlfriend, who is pregnant with their first child! Most fans are excited for Chen and can’t wait to see how he will continue to impress as a father and husband.

1. He has an amazing voice

Fans can’t help but be jealous of Chen’s child and future wife, who will be able to fall asleep to the sound of Chen’s unbeatable vocals!

2. He has experience with kids

Chen captivated fans in a ‘Return of Superman’ episode, where he expertly took care of Daeul and Soeul.

3. He’s the absolute sweetest

Chen wrote a handwritten letter for his fans, expressing his desire to be with his girlfriend for the rest of his life.

4. He’s not one to give up

From nasty lawsuits to malicious rumors, EXO has been through a lot in the past eight years. Despite this, Chen has continued to stand by his members and support them.





5. He loves to have fun

While he was watching over Daeul and Soeul on ‘Return of Superman,’ Chen wasn’t afraid to get silly, even showing off his high-pitched helium voice to the kids.

6. He is kind and compassionate

One thing for certain is that Chen has possibly the kindest soul. It’s evident in fan meetings, where he always shows fans his love and kindness.

7. He takes care of the people around him

D.O once told fans a heartwarming fact about Chen: “Taking care of everyone around him, very well-mannered, he’s really the same from the start until now. So I think Chen will be the same in the future.”

8. He’ll take care of his family’s health

Chen has been taking care of the EXO members for years, always preparing medicine and other vitamins for the members. He even bought prenatal vitamins for a mother-to-be!

Remember this Jongdae in Chen4U when he got her pregnancy vitamin pills? Y’all, Jongdae’s wife is the luckiest girl ever to have someone so thoughtful taking care of her ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/atPMJAndZR — Sehun’s Bellybutton 😚 (@jongdaesdate) January 13, 2020

9. He values hard work and persistence

From years of experience as a trainee and EXO member, Chen knows all it takes to be a successful idol.





10. He gives the best hugs

Chen has the most gentle and warm hugs, as shown in his interactions with Daeul and Soeul!

11. He can support his family financially

Chen has achieved great success throughout his musical career — he’ll definitely be able to provide a comfortable life to his future wife and child.