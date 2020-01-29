Son Seung Yeon reveals that BTS's V asked for her number

20

Singer Son Seung Yeon revealed that BTS's V asked for her number!

The singer appeared on the January 28th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she revealed that she was close with the BTS managers. She relayed a story of how V approached her in her waiting room at a past KBS 'Gayo Daechukje' with his manager and asked for her number, revealing that he's a big fan of hers! 

Son Seung Yeon further stated that she gave V her number and normally people don't contact each other soon after exchanging numbers. However, she stated that V called her shortly thereafter asking, "Noona, where are you?

Son Seung Yeon also revealed that after BTS blew up to become global superstars, she would feel a bit guilty if she contacted V these days and doesn't really contact him. However, she's thankful that the BTS Twitter account promoted her after one of her music releases.

Check out the clip below!

amarachi124
15 minutes ago

Wow, that's great. V is good at communicating with people so I'm not surprised he contacted her immediately

verose391
9 minutes ago

V not caring about what others would say, We Love a man 🥵

