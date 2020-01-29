Son Seung Yeon reveals that BTS's V asked for her number

Singer Son Seung Yeon revealed that BTS's V asked for her number!

The singer appeared on the January 28th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where she revealed that she was close with the BTS managers. She relayed a story of how V approached her in her waiting room at a past KBS 'Gayo Daechukje' with his manager and asked for her number, revealing that he's a big fan of hers!

Son Seung Yeon further stated that she gave V her number and normally people don't contact each other soon after exchanging numbers. However, she stated that V called her shortly thereafter asking, "Noona, where are you?"

Son Seung Yeon also revealed that after BTS blew up to become global superstars, she would feel a bit guilty if she contacted V these days and doesn't really contact him. However, she's thankful that the BTS Twitter account promoted her after one of her music releases.

Check out the clip below!