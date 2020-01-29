25

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

James Corden thanks ARMY for donations made to a charity he supports

AKP STAFF

James Corden has left a grateful thank you message for BTS fans for their contributions to a charity he supports.

The well known late-night TV show host recently made a thank you tweet towards ARMYs who donated to a charity he supports called Magic Breakfast which helps provide healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children in the UK. 

An ARMY named Sarah helped start the movement with this tweet:

Fans began donating and Magic Breakfast stated that ARMY "have donated enough to provide over 14,000 Magic Breakfasts for disadvantaged children."

James Corden was quite thankful to ARMY.

Sarah also made sure to thank other ARMY for helping.

Donations continue to pour in.

Congratulations to ARMY for their wonderful contributions! Teamwork makes the dream work!

Kirsty_Louise
51 minutes ago

I know people chat a lot of shit about ARMY but I am damn proud to be part of this fandom. Really glad that this charity was brought to my attention so I could donate and continue to do so. Nice one, ARMY! 💜

DisplayName975
15 minutes ago

This is why the whole 'army are toxic' agenda is utter nonsense. I've never seen other fan community so engaged in charity. As an army I've become more and more aware of various reliable charity projects and I'm more than happy to donate.


