James Corden thanks ARMY for donations made to a charity he supports

James Corden has left a grateful thank you message for BTS fans for their contributions to a charity he supports.

The well known late-night TV show host recently made a thank you tweet towards ARMYs who donated to a charity he supports called Magic Breakfast which helps provide healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children in the UK.

An ARMY named Sarah helped start the movement with this tweet:

So James Corden treats BTS and ARMY always so kindly and makes everyone feel welcomed at his show. There is a charity called @magic_breakfast that he supports. Maybe we could donate there to say thank you! 💜 https://t.co/jdnjvwEwN7 — Sarah ⁷ I New Video 📌 (@SarahJaneCheeky) January 28, 2020

Fans began donating and Magic Breakfast stated that ARMY "have donated enough to provide over 14,000 Magic Breakfasts for disadvantaged children."

James Corden was quite thankful to ARMY.

Oh man. This BTS army is real and full of love and it’s great! You have no idea how many children you have helped. Thank you thank you thank you x https://t.co/YJv8avLugX — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 29, 2020

Sarah also made sure to thank other ARMY for helping.

Before I freak out further:



Thank you again to @Cerulaine who started this all and to @jooncanadian for finding the charity and to @Midnight_Blue_2 for telling me!

Teamwork makes the dream work! 💜 — Sarah ⁷ I New Video 📌 (@SarahJaneCheeky) January 29, 2020

Donations continue to pour in.

The donations from #BTSArmy have been coming in all day from around the world, we are delighted to say they will now fund more than 26,000 Magic Breakfasts. Amazing!

James Corden thanks BTS fans for donating thousands towards children’s charity https://t.co/6K8L6asInW — Magic Breakfast (@magic_breakfast) January 29, 2020

Congratulations to ARMY for their wonderful contributions! Teamwork makes the dream work!