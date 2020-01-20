3

2

Misc
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

ATEEZ unveils dance practice video for latest single 'Answer'

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ is giving fans a closer look at the choreography for new single "Answer"!

The dance practice video for the song was released on January 20 KST through their official YouTube channel. In the clip, the members are dressed in cool but comfortable fashion as they effortlessly move through the complex choreography of the song.

Meanwhile, "Answer" is the title track off their fourth mini album 'TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer,' which was released on January 7.


Check out the video above!

  1. ATEEZ
0 198 Share 60% Upvoted
Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam
‘Parasite’ makes SAG awards history
3 hours ago   9   1,625
ATEEZ
ATEEZ's Seonghwa Being Teased by the Members
15 hours ago   21   29,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND