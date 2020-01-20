ATEEZ unveils dance practice video for latest single 'Answer'

ATEEZ is giving fans a closer look at the choreography for new single "Answer"!

The dance practice video for the song was released on January 20 KST through their official YouTube channel. In the clip, the members are dressed in cool but comfortable fashion as they effortlessly move through the complex choreography of the song.

Meanwhile, "Answer" is the title track off their fourth mini album 'TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer,' which was released on January 7.





Check out the video above!



