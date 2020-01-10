Seventeen's Hoshi surprises fans by jumping in during random play dance outside their New Jersey concert!

On January 10, Seventeen kicked off the North American leg of their world tour 'Ode To You' in New Jersey, U.S.A!





During a 'random play dance' taking place outside while fans waited for the concert to begin, Seventeen's main dancer Hoshi decided to stop in for a shocking surprise! Disguised in a black cap and a black face mask, Hoshi weaved his way through the crowd nonchalantly before jumping in dramatically, throwing fans totally off guard.

Check out the surprise for yourself below!