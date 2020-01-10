4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Seventeen's Hoshi surprises fans by jumping in during random play dance outside their New Jersey concert!

AKP STAFF

On January 10, Seventeen kicked off the North American leg of their world tour 'Ode To You' in New Jersey, U.S.A!

During a 'random play dance' taking place outside while fans waited for the concert to begin, Seventeen's main dancer Hoshi decided to stop in for a shocking surprise! Disguised in a black cap and a black face mask, Hoshi weaved his way through the crowd nonchalantly before jumping in dramatically, throwing fans totally off guard. 

Check out the surprise for yourself below!

  1. Seventeen
  2. Hoshi
0 1,134 Share 80% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND