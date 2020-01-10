30

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, & (G)I-DLE take up the top 3 spots in girl group brand values for January

From December 9, 2019 through January 10, 2020, the Korean Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 50 currently promoting girl groups including in fields such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

For January of 2020, the title of the #1 girl group in terms of brand value went to Red Velvet, with a total of 9,159,395 points. 2nd place went to the ladies of BLACKPINK, raking in a total of 8,643,201 points. Rookie girl group (G)I-DLE came in 3rd place, earning a total of 7,895,756 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: MAMAMOO, TWICE, Oh My Girl, A Pink, AOA, ITZY, and Girls' Generation. Check out the full brand value analysis results below. 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. Red Velvet
heretic1808 pts 57 minutes ago 1
57 minutes ago

Blackpink staying at the top without a comeback and just 2 Mini Albums.all my fav GG's in top.can anyone tell me where Mamamoo is at.

AOA_Sistar65 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Legends Never Die💜You know who i'm talking about 😊

