Younha reveals her gratitude to BTS's RM on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

Younha appeared on the January 10th broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' where she revealed her gratitude towards none other than BTS's RM.

The talented singer appeared on the show to promote her newest album 'UNSTABLE MINDSET'. She revealed that she was a big fan of RM, stating: "We wrote lyrics together. We always talked about collaborating and I thought I wouldn't be able to do so but luckily. I was able to meet a good song to work on him with."

She continued, stating: "RM is busy so it was hard to meet in person to write it. We wrote it remotely." RM's feature has thus led to the two's collaboration song "Winter Flower" topping charts.

