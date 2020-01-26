Sechskies have confession words in lyrics teaser for 'All For You'

Sechskies has dropped their lyrics teaser for "All For You".

Sechskies is coming back with their first ever mini-album titled 'All For You'. The teasers revealed show two lines of the song, reading, "I can't always take you somewhere nice, but if we're together, everywhere is heaven," "Whenever you need me, I'll be by your side whenever, wherever," "As much as you've waited, I'll become someone who's only for you," and "Hi, I have something to tell you. I've come to find you. I'm nervous, but please listen well."

Sechskies' comeback is set for January 28th at 6PM KST.