CIX to make a Japan comeback with 'Revival' this April

CIX is returning to Japan!

On January 27 KST, the boy group's agency C9 Entertainment announced that they would be returning with their first Japanese single album 'Revival' on April 1. They also revealed a teaser image featuring all five members looking away from the camera with charismatic poses that accentuate their unique visuals.

Meanwhile, CIX made their debut in Japan back in October 2019 with the Japanese version of their debut album 'Hello Chapter 1: Hello Stranger,' featuring "My New World."

Stay tuned for more news about CIX's 2020 activities!