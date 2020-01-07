Rookie groups with the best stage presence

Every year, rookie groups seem to be getting more and more talented. These groups, in particular, have been surprising fans with their incredible stage presence. Despite being new to the industry, they certainly have what it takes!

CIX

CIX debuted under C9 Entertainment on July 23, 2019. The group consists of former YG Entertainment trainees BX and Seunghun, former Wanna One member Jinyoung, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk. CIX has released two EP’s: Hello Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger and Hello Chapter 2: Hello, Strange Place. Perhaps it’s because many of the members have a lot of stage experience, but CIX truly brings their best to the stage every time.

ATEEZ

On October 24, 2018, KQ Entertainment’s ATEEZ released their debut single after much anticipation from fans. The group consists of former ‘MIXNINE’ contestants Hongjoong, Mingi, and Jongho, former Big Hit Entertainment trainees Yeosang and Wooyoung, Seonghwa, Yunho, and San. Fans were immediately impressed with the group’s performance skills, from facial expressions to energy to overall presence. In fact, they say it would be easy to mistake them for a more experienced group!

ONEUS

RBW Entertainment’s ONEUS debuted on January 9, 2019, with their EP ‘Light Us.’ The group consists of former JYP, YG, and Plan A Entertainment trainee Ravn, former ‘MIXNINE’ contestant Seoho, former YG Entertainment trainee Leedo, former ‘Produce 101’ contestant Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion. This group, too, boasts a lot of stage experience and it definitely shows in their performances.

ITZY

JYP’s highly anticipated girl group made their debut on February 11, 2019. The group consists of 4 members: former ‘The Fan’ contestant Yeji, former SM Entertainment trainee Lia, former’MIXNINE’ contestant Ryujin, and former ‘SIXTEEN’ contestant Chaeryeong. ITZY is known for their stage presence despite being rookies. Their dance moves are particularly powerful and carry a lot of energy!

AB6IX

AB6IX debuted under Brand New Entertainment on May 22, 2019. Members of this group were also well-known among fans before their official debut. Youngmin and Donghyun were former contestants on ‘Produce 101: Season 2,’ Woong was a former JYP, YG, and Woolim Entertainment trainee, and Woojin and Daehwi were former Wanna One members. Their combined experience seems to be helping them consistently put on their best performances.

EVERGLOW

Yuehua Entertainment’s new girl group debuted on March 18, 2019, with their album ‘Arrival of Everglow.’ The group consists of 6 members: former ‘Produce 48’ contestants Sihyeon and Yiren, former ‘Idol School’ contestant Onda, former JYP trainee Aisha, E:U, and Mia. The Everglow members have been killing it with their facial expressions and powerful dance moves during their performances on stage.