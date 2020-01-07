6

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

INFINITE's Sunggyu to discharge from the military later today + joins as a fixed cast member on a new MBC variety show

AKP STAFF

Infinite's Sunggyu is set to discharge later today (January 8 KST) and return to his fans!

The idol entered service back on May 14, 2018, and has finally finished his service. He will be holding a short fan meeting after his discharge at Goseong Indoor Gymnasium in Goseong-gun, Gangwon-do. It was originally scheduled to be held at a nearby elementary school but changed to the Goseong Indoor Gymnasium due to rain in the forecast.

According to Sunggyu's label: "We will also be having a brief press conference." The idol/actor is set to also start activities soon and is set to be a fixed cast member on MBC's new Sunday evening variety show 'Kiri Kiri (Together Together)'. He is scheduled to begin filming for the new variety show later today, the same day as his discharge.

Congratulations to Sunggyu!

  1. Sunggyu
2 1,274 Share 86% Upvoted

0

M97x40 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

Why not start filming tmrw , man korea is so fast

Share

0

kookiekreme44 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

omg seriously? I get my gyu back? hooray!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AB6IX, ATEEZ, CIX, EVERGLOW, ITZY, ONEUS
Rookie groups with the best stage presence
17 minutes ago   2   1,818
LOONA
Backstage videos from LOONA photoshoot
2 hours ago   0   269

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND