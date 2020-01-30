12

Posted by germainej

EVERGLOW unveil 1st mini album 'Reminiscence' highlight medley

EVERGLOW have revealed a preview of their upcoming first mini album 'Reminiscence'.

After the music video teaser for their title track "Dun Dun", EVERGLOW are teasing the rest of the tracks on 'Reminiscence', which releases on February 3 KST. 

In other news, EVERGLOW have also announced their first ever U.S. tour, 'Everlasting Tour in U.S.A'.

Listen to EVERGLOW's album highlight medley above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

