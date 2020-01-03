Red Velvet win #1 + Performances on January 3rd 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



As for the nominees, Red Velvet and IU were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Blueming", but it was Red Velvet's "Psycho" that took the win. Congratuations to Red Velvet!

Artists who performed include 2Z, Dongkiz, MCND, Steady, Golden, Golden Child, Kim Jae Hwan, Nari, The Boyz, Momoland, Moon Byul, Seven O'Clock, 12DAL, ONEWE, TST, Hong Eun Ki, Seventeen, and HEE.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



2Z



Dongkiz



MCND



Steady



Golden



Golden Child



Kim Jae Hwan



Nari



The Boyz



Momoland



Moon Byul



Seven O'Clock



12DAL



ONEWE



TST



Hong Eun Ki



Seventeen



HEE



