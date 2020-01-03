13

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances on January 3rd 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and IU were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Blueming", but it was Red Velvet's "Psycho" that took the win. Congratuations to Red Velvet!

Artists who performed include 2ZDongkiz, MCND, Steady, Golden, Golden Child, Kim Jae Hwan, Nari, The Boyz, Momoland, Moon Byul, Seven O'Clock, 12DAL, ONEWE, TST, Hong Eun Ki, Seventeenand HEE.

Check out the performances below!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. MUSIC BANK
1 1,331 Share 81% Upvoted

0

Suvi1151 pts
1 minute ago

Congrats! Psycho really is a hit and without promotion as well!

Share
