YG Entertainment responds to reports on Big Bang's contract renewal

YG Entertainment responded to reports on Big Bang's contract renewal.



Big Bang are set to perform at the American music festival 'Coachella' in April, which brought up questions about the members' contract with their label. On January 3, reports revealed Big Bang's T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung have yet to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment, but negotiations were going well.



A source from YG Entertainment has now officially commented, "it's difficult to confirm or deny any details at this time."



Stay tuned for updates on Big Bang.