6

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

YG Entertainment responds to reports on Big Bang's contract renewal

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment responded to reports on Big Bang's contract renewal.

Big Bang are set to perform at the American music festival 'Coachella' in April, which brought up questions about the members' contract with their label. On January 3, reports revealed Big Bang's T.O.PG-DragonTaeyang, and Daesung have yet to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment, but negotiations were going well.

A source from YG Entertainment has now officially commented, "it's difficult to confirm or deny any details at this time."

Stay tuned for updates on Big Bang. 

  1. Big Bang
  2. YG ENTERTAINMENT
1 5,550 Share 43% Upvoted

1

liljoel93659 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I hope they all leave and work on their own or sign with a CLEAN company.

Share
Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
7 hours ago   155   103,437
Dream Note
Dream Note make a 'Wish' in MV teaser
1 hour ago   0   256
ATEEZ
ATEEZ drop preview performance of 'Answer'
1 hour ago   5   2,174
Big Bang, Epik High
Big Bang to hit up '2020 Coachella'!
7 hours ago   155   103,437
ATEEZ
ATEEZ drop preview performance of 'Answer'
1 hour ago   5   2,174

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND