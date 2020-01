A fortune teller's forecast estimates that Heechul will get married by 2022!

A video that Heechul uploaded to his channel back in April 2019 where he visited a fortune teller is gaining attention with his recent dating news with TWICE's Momo.

The fortune-teller also hinted that Heechul's future wife will probably be foreign and have a big capacity to make a lot of money. He also mentioned that Heechul likes beautiful women.

