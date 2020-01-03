16

Stylist Han Hye Yeon shows off her new and improved look after losing (12.5 kg) 27 pounds

Stylist Han Hye Yeon has shown off her new and improved look after losing 12.5 kg (~27 pounds).

The lauded stylist uploaded a stylist picture to her Instagram showing off her beautiful and chic vibes. 

The caption reads: "I revealed my diet video on Youtube. All diets where you're not eating will not work. You need to exercise and take care of your diet in order to see change. I also want to recommend supplements. I got a lot of help from it. But I won't force you to take it. You know that persistence is the most important thing right?" 


What do you think of Han Hye Yeon's new look? 

Siri1234,319 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

I remember seeing her on Photo People with Jaejoong.

She looks amazing 💕

