NCT's Taeyong and NU'EST's JR show off their cute friendship

NCT's Taeyong and NU'EST's JR showed off their cute friendship.



Taeyong and JR first met through Dispatch's leaders pictorial back in April of 2018. They have been friends since, and recently they met each other at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'. During the V Live on January 14, JR revealed that they have then talked to have a meal together sometime.

On January 25, they came through. In a caption, Taeyong wrote, "Happy new year everyone. We are eating together for the first time in 2 years." with a selfie of the two at a steakhouse. Fans of the two groups are loving this wholesome friendship.

