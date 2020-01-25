Goo Hye Sun makes trending news with her childhood pictures

Goo Hye Sun has landed on trending news for her adorable childhood pictures in her latest Instagram updates.



On January 25, Goo Hye sun posted cute childhood pictures of her on her Instagram after the below post saying, "Happy New Year <3 Beginning again!"





She posted multiple pictures ranging from her early childhood to her senior year in high school. Her pictures have instantly garnered a wide array of attention, both positive and negative, which lead her to land on trending news.

In other news, Goo Hye Sun will be holding an exhibition 'Sailing-again and again' this April.

Check out her pictures below. What do you think?