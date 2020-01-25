4

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Goo Hye Sun makes trending news with her childhood pictures

Goo Hye Sun has landed on trending news for her adorable childhood pictures in her latest Instagram updates. 

On January 25, Goo Hye sun posted cute childhood pictures of her on her Instagram after the below post saying, "Happy New Year <3 Beginning again!" 


새해복많이받으세요❤️다시 시작!

She posted multiple pictures ranging from her early childhood to her senior year in high school. Her pictures have instantly garnered a wide array of attention, both positive and negative, which lead her to land on trending news. 

In other news, Goo Hye Sun will be holding an exhibition 'Sailing-again and again' this April. 

Check out her pictures below. What do you think?

😱

biancardi362 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

uggh she tried to destroy a person and she still has her fans

pink_oracle4,234 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

They won't let you begin over again Hey Sun, they want to see you hang yourself like Sulli. They're thirsty for your blood.

Share

