LOONA's Yves stares straight on in '#' mini album teaser image

LOONA's Yves is the latest featured member in the group's '#' mini album teaser images.



After Olivia Hye, HeeJin, Go Won, and Chuu, Yves is looking straight on in a red, military-inspired suit. As previously reported, LOONA's upcoming mini album '#' drops on February 5, and it also marks their first comeback in about a year. The girl group will be promoting as 11 members as HaSeul is on hiatus due to health issues.



Take a look at Yves's teaser image below and LOONA's mysterious teaser clips if you missed them.

