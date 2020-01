LOOΠΔ have dropped their next individual '#' comeback teaser image, this time of member Go Won.

LOOΠΔ's ongoing, second set of concept teaser series consists of a simple, gray background, accentuating each of the members' upgraded visuals ahead of their full comeback.

The girls of LOOΠΔ will be returning as 11-members this coming February 5 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd mini album '#', containing title track "So What" and more.