Lee Soo Hyuk & Jang Ki Yong in talks to star in upcoming KBS drama 'Born Again'

Lee Soo Hyuk and Jang Ki Yong are in talks to star in the upcoming KBS drama 'Born Again'.



On January 21, reports revealed the two actors are starring in the upcoming series, and YG Entertainment clarified they were still reviewing the casting offers. 'Born Again' revolves around the story of a detective, detective's lover, and a serial killer who loved her, who are reunited in their next lives as a prosecutor, archaeology instructor, and medical student.



If cast, Jang Ki Yong is playing the role of detective Cha Hyung Bin, who's reborn as Kim Soo Hyuk of the excavation team, and Lee Soo Hyuk will play a serial killer reincarnated into medical student Cheon Jong Bum.



'Born Again' is expected to premiere in April.