Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

DinDin & Ji Hyun Woo say idols these days don't greet their sunbaes

DinDin and Ji Hyun Woo revealed their thoughts on idols not greeting their sunbaes.

On the January 21st episode of SBS LoveFM radio show 'Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin's Oppa's Radio', the DJs and guests discussed how artists performing on the same music show used to greet one another with the hoobae (junior) artists greeting their sunbae (senior) artists. DinDin expressed, "These days, people don't really greet others. I think in terms of manners that's a bit," suddenly ending his sentence as he brought up the topic.

Actor Ji Hyun Woo then added, "Manners are one thing, but I think it's good to greet each other if you're on the same program together... We're singers who are banding together, and it's that you're greeting and encouraging each other."

DinDin added, "I think I somehow became an old man. Kim Jang Hoon hyung said that no one came to greet him. It was a bit like that."

What are your thoughts on the issue?

Azure_Aurora1,743 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

I also noticed this...

but you know all of it is the fans' fault. In past every single idol used greet their seniors. Hoobaes went to the waiting room of the sunbaes to greet them. But now people just look another way when they see some one is coming towards them.

as an original fan of second generation groups.... These days things are really weird and awkward. And so much disrespectful from earlier.😑 Let me give an example. In a 2018 year end music show, Exo members went over to pay their respects towards Yoona of SNSD. All netz said that Exo is so humble and awesome and extraordinary. Exo are of course fantastic people, but paying respect to the seniors was a NORM during the time they debuted, and they were only holding up the tradition. Unlike SOME ROOKIES WHO ARE BEING TAUGHT TO TAKE THEIR GOLDEN SPOON FOR GRANTED.

hyunjinslips57 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

It might be time consuming and awkward tbh.

