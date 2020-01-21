DinDin & Ji Hyun Woo say idols these days don't greet their sunbaes

DinDin and Ji Hyun Woo revealed their thoughts on idols not greeting their sunbaes.



On the January 21st episode of SBS LoveFM radio show 'Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin's Oppa's Radio', the DJs and guests discussed how artists performing on the same music show used to greet one another with the hoobae (junior) artists greeting their sunbae (senior) artists. DinDin expressed, "These days, people don't really greet others. I think in terms of manners that's a bit," suddenly ending his sentence as he brought up the topic.



Actor Ji Hyun Woo then added, "Manners are one thing, but I think it's good to greet each other if you're on the same program together... We're singers who are banding together, and it's that you're greeting and encouraging each other."



DinDin added, "I think I somehow became an old man. Kim Jang Hoon hyung said that no one came to greet him. It was a bit like that."



