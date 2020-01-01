Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum hires new lawyer for appeal trial

Late idol star Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum has reportedly hired a new lawyer for his appeal trial.



On January 1, reports revealed Choi Jong Bum had hired a new lawyer on December 30 before his appeal trial with the Seoul Central District Court. The hairstylist is said to have previously requested a court-appointed lawyer, but his request was turned down by the court. He's now aiming to turn his previous guilty conviction around with an appeal.



In August of 2019, Choi Jong Bum was sentenced to a year and 6 months suspended for 3 years, which means he would not face any jail time unless he violates his 3-year probation period, after being found guilty of crimes including property damage, physical assault, threatening, and unnecessary force. He was not found guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming.



In other news, former KARA member Hara passed away in her home in November of 2019.

