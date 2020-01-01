Former Nine Muses member SungA announces pregnancy

Former Nine Muses member SungA has announced her pregnancy!



On January 1, SungA announced she and her husband DJ DaQ were expecting. She shared the below photo of an ultrasound on Instagram with the message, "Hello, this is Yoon Chuk Bok (Blessing). I'm going to be a mom in March. I'm awaiting this with an excited heart."



She also revealed she was 27 weeks pregnant. As previously reported, SungA married DJ DaQ in May of 2018 after almost a year of dating.



Congratulations to SungA and her husband!



