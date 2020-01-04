LABOUM's Solbin to make cameo in drama 'Touch'

LABOUM's Solbin will be making a special cameo in the channel A drama 'Touch'.



Solbin will be making an appearance in the role of top model Song Ha Won, who has a unique personality that will leave an impression on viewers. 'Touch' tells the story of former idol trainee Han Soo Yeon (played by Kim Bo Ra) and unemployed makeup artist Cha Jung Hyuk (Joo Sang Wook), who reach for their dreams despite setbacks.



The LABOUM member previously played the character of Supia in the web drama 'Soul Plate', and she's currently a host on DongA TV's 'Beauty and Beauty'.



Have you been watching 'Touch'?

