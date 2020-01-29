38

Korean netizens react in awe over BTS's first live performance of 'Black Swan' on the 'Late Late Show with James Corden'

BTS made quite a huge splash with their live performance of their new single "Black Swan" and Korean netizens are responding enthusiastically.

The group revealed their live performance of the song showing off modern dance choreography and bare feet for the first time on the highly regarded talk show on January 28th and Korean netizens have been bursting with pride at their accomplishments, stating: 

"They are art. They really put so much effort into making this stage."

"The choreography was so cool. BTS is seriously world-class."

"My heart is still fluttering."

"I'm falling in deeper and no one can deny their world-class status."

"They get better and better as time goes by and practice as if they were rookies without getting lazy."

"My jaw dropped and I couldn't close it."

"BTS is undeniably the best."

Check out the group's performance below!

borahae
49 minutes ago

my 62 year old art, ballet and modern dance fan father sent me a link to their performance in the morning saying that he can see now why I like BTS :D

Kirsty_Louise
1 hour ago

This performance was absolutely stunning! I always have high expectations for BTS performances, they're always of a high standard. This was on an entirely different level to anything I could have imagined though. They let everyone know why they're so successful! 💜

